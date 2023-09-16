Libya’s chief prosecutor takes initiative to investigate the recent collapse of two dams during floods

Libya’s chief prosecutor has taken the lead in investigating the recent collapse of two dams during catastrophic floods, with a particular focus on whether improved maintenance practices could have prevented this disaster. He stated at a news conference that whoever is found responsible for mistakes or negligence will face firm legal action, including the filing of criminal charges and trial. Approximately $8 million allocated for dam maintenance will also be scrutinized.

The United Nations emphasized on September 14 that many deaths resulting from the floods in Libya’s Derna region could have been prevented had early warning and emergency management systems been functioning properly.

Following heavy rains brought by Mediterranean storm Daniel, eastern Libya witnessed extensive flooding, leading to the collapse of two dams near the port city of Derna earlier in the week. This resulted in severe damage to a quarter of the area, which was subsequently declared a disaster zone.

Decades-old studies, as reported by Libya’s Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, had indicated cracks in the two dams, which were primarily constructed to protect the city from floods. These studies revealed cracks and subsidence that could have ultimately caused the dam collapse.

A team of 26 prosecutors will be dispatched to Derna to document victims and determine the causes of death. As the investigation continues, an accurate count of fatalities remains unavailable.

The Libyan Red Crescent reported that, as of Friday (September 15), at least 11,300 people have lost their lives, with an additional 10,100 reported missing following the devastating floods. Derna’s mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, expressed concerns that the death toll in Derna alone could exceed 20,000 due to the extent of the damage.

Libya’s National Center of Meteorology stated that more than 16 inches of rain fell within a 24-hour period in the northeastern city of Bayda. Climate experts have linked this disaster to the impacts of a warming planet, exacerbated by years of political instability and deteriorating infrastructure in the country.