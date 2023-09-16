Raids on alleged Islamic State training centers in Tamil Nadu by anti-terror organisation

According to sources, the NIA is attempting to bust the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) training centres in the area and has started searching a number of suspected Islamic State training facilities throughout Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore and Chennai, on Saturday morning.

On September 6, the NIA arrested the fugitive leader of the ISIS Thrissur module, Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, in Chennai, where he was caught by the anti-terror agency’s Fugitive Tracking Team.

Ahammed had spent several weeks avoiding capture while dodging the law in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. His goal was to leave the nation using fake passports and the transit country of Nepal.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), through its mouthpiece, ‘Voice of Khurasan’ magazine, had acknowledged that its terrorists were present in South India and were responsible for those two blasts that occurred last year in March, months after the Coimbatore blast and roughly three months after the Mangaluru blast.

The Voice of Khurasan propaganda magazine’s 23rd issue, which is 68 pages long, has been published in English by the ISKP’s Al-Azaim Media Foundation.

The magazine’s piece did not indicate which southern state the ‘mujahedins’ were operating in, although experts believe Kerala to be where they are most likely to be found, with some Tamil Nadu and Karnataka regions as well.