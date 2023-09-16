Redmi launches Smart Fire TV 4K in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K was launched in India. Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is priced at Rs. 26,999. The smart TV will go on sale via Mi.com and Amazon. Additionally, the company is also offering 1-year extended warranty for free on the smart TV.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K features a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) bezel-less display with support for HDR10 content. It features the company’s Vivid Picture Engine and is equipped with 24W stereo speakers alongside Dolby Audio, and DTS:X technology. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is powered by the quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage. It runs on Fire OS 7 that provides access to movies and TV shows with over 12,000 apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and Zee5.

The TV also features support for multiple profiles, parental control, Alexa voice assistant, and Amazon Fire TV. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.0. It also features three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an AV and 3.5mm audio jack.