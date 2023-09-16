DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Vistara launches new international flight service

Sep 16, 2023, 07:50 pm IST

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airlines  announced new international flight service. The airline will operate direct flights connecting New Delhi with  Hong Kong from October 29.The airline will deploy its A321 neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route.

Also Read: Air India launches integrated self-baggage drop, self check-in facility for passengers 

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 16, 2023, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button