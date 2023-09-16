Vistara launches new international flight service

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airlines announced new international flight service. The airline will operate direct flights connecting New Delhi with Hong Kong from October 29.The airline will deploy its A321 neo aircraft featuring a three-class configuration on the route.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.