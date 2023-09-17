Chettinad Chicken Biryani Recipe

Chettinad Chicken Biryani is a flavorful South Indian rice dish known for its rich spices and unique taste. Here’s a basic recipe for you to try:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 500g chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

– 2-3 green chilies, slit

– 1/4 cup chopped mint leaves

– 1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves

– 4 cups water

– 3-4 tbsp oil or ghee

– Salt to taste

For Marination:

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 2 tsp red chili powder

– 2 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– 1 tsp fennel seeds

– 1 tsp garam masala

– Juice of 1 lemon

For Biryani Spice Powder:

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 3-4 cloves

– 2-3 green cardamom pods

– 1-2 bay leaves

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Marinate the chicken pieces with all the ingredients listed under “For Marination” and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat oil or ghee in a large, heavy-bottomed pan or pressure cooker. Add the whole spices listed under “Biryani Spice Powder” and sauté for a minute.

4. Add the sliced onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

5. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies. Sauté for a few minutes until the raw smell disappears.

6. Add the marinated chicken and cook until it turns white on all sides.

7. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

8. Add yogurt, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Cook for a few more minutes.

9. Add the drained rice and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

10. Pour in the water, add salt, and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook until the rice is done and the chicken is tender (about 20 minutes).

11. Once done, remove from heat and let it rest for a few minutes before serving.

12. Garnish with fried onions, fresh mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Serve hot with raita or salan.