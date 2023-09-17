Citroen launches C3 Aircross in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The French car manufacturer Citroen has launched its midsize SUV named ‘C3 Aircross’ in India. Citroen is offering the C3 Aircross SUV in three variants — You, Plus and Max. The You variant is available at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max variants will be revealed soon. Interested buyers can book the C3 Aircross at a token amount of Rs 25000. Deliveries will begin from October 15.

The C3 Aircross SUV is Citroen’s fourth model in India after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and E-C3 electric hatchback. The C3 Aircross SUV is being manufactured at Citroen’s Thiruvallur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The SUV is powered by 1.2-litre Gen-3 Turbo PureTech petrol engine. The engine produces 110PS of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. As of now, there is no automatic transmission option. The ARAI-certified C3 Aircross mileage is 18.5kmpl.

The vehicle has halogen reflector headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, shark fin antenna, and a dual-tone roof option.It also has a 10.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel.