Dengue cases near 250 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand

The number of dengue patients in Haridwar has surged from 103 to nearly 250 due to heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides, according to District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal. Many patients are in critical condition, and despite the district administration’s efforts, relief remains elusive. The healthcare system is overwhelmed with patients seeking treatment in both government and private hospitals, with some private facilities allegedly overcharging for treatment. Dengue has affected both urban and rural areas in the district.

DM Garbyal urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, and municipal employees have been instructed to issue fines to households with dengue larvae. The health department has been actively sending teams to affected areas for prevention measures, including ELISA testing for residents and checks on individuals arriving from outside the region. Despite efforts, the reported fogging by the Municipal Corporation appears to have been ineffective in curbing the spread of dengue, which is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes.

Dengue, also known as break-bone fever, is a viral infection that can cause severe symptoms and complications in affected individuals.