Expelled BJP member Masoom Raza Rahi taken into custody

Former BJP minority morcha leader Masoom Raza Rahi, who faced accusations of rape and murder, has been apprehended near the Indo-Nepal border in Sonauli, Uttar Pradesh. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh, Rahi attempted to escape to Nepal but was detained upon his return to India. The case against him was initiated on September 5, involving the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and the killing of her father. Despite Rahi’s temporary detention following the filing of the FIR, he was released after the victim retracted her rape allegations in a statement before a magistrate on September 6.

However, Rahi evaded authorities on September 7, even though the case, which also included murder charges, was still being investigated. In response to the negligence in handling the case, five policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended, and 14 others were assigned to police duties by the superintendent of police. Intensive efforts were launched to capture Rahi, who was expelled from the BJP for six years earlier in the week.