Indian Railways revises stoppage points of this express train: Details

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway Zone has revised the stoppage points of an express train. The national transporter revised stoppage points of Sealdah-Bamanhat Uttar Banga Express. The train will now halt at the Kamedpur junction.

Train number 13147 coming from Sealdah to Bananhat will halt for two minutes from 03: 38 hours to 03:40 hours. Trains number 13148 coming from Bamanhat to Sealdah will also stop for two minutes from 20:20 hours to 20: 22 hours.

The train departs at 19:40 from Sealdah every day. It reaches the next day in Bamanhat at 11:15 hours. Similarly, the other train starts at 13:45 hours from Bamahat and reaches Sealdah the next day at 05:15 hours. While the Sealdah Bamanhat stops at 25 stations during the journey, the return train stops at 22 stations.

Among the major stations where trains from both routes halt are – Bidhan Nagar, Dakshineswar, Bardhaman, New Jalpaiguri, and New Cooch Behar among others. While the train from Sealdah to Bamanhat stops at Nalhati Junction, Ahmadpur Junction, Guskara, the rain on the route from the other side does not stop in those places.

The distance between Sealdah and Bimnahat is nearly 750 km. The ticket price of this train on Sealthdah to Bamahat starts at Rs 400 for Sleeper Class; passengers travelling on AC 3 Tier are required to pay Rs 1,085. Similarly, those travelling in AC 2 Tier and AC First Class are required to pay Rs 1,545 and Rs 2595 respectively.