J&K’s Gadole Forest Anti-Terror Ops: Day 5

In the rugged expanse of Gadole forest within Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a relentless operation persists as it enters its fifth day. Security forces, in their determined pursuit to root out terrorists, have now expanded their search beyond the forest’s confines, extending into neighboring villages. Their strategies have escalated, including the firing of mortar shells into the densely wooded area.

Tragedy struck early in this operation when terrorists claimed the lives of two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police during the initial exchange of fire last Wednesday. In response to this dire situation, security forces have harnessed the power of technology, employing drones and helicopters to surveil the forest terrain, which has served as the terrorist’s hideout since the initial attack.

This Sunday morning saw the resumption of the assault, marked by a barrage of mortar shells directed towards the forest. Deep within this thicket, cave-like hideouts shelter the terrorists, and drones have proven indispensable in locating and targeting these covert positions. Remarkable drone footage captured a terrorist scrambling for cover as one such hideout fell under the relentless barrage of shells fired by the security forces on Friday.

Taking precautionary measures, the security cordon has been expanded to include the neighboring Posh Kreeri area, ensuring terrorists have no opportunity to infiltrate civilian settlements. The Northern Army commander personally visited the site of the ongoing gunfight, where he received updates on the high-intensity operations. This campaign leverages advanced equipment for surveillance and firepower delivery, emphasizing precision strikes by the security forces.

Lt Gen Dwivedi, the Northern Army commander, also inspected the drone units responsible for surveying the area and tracking the terrorists. He held comprehensive discussions with senior police and Army officers while engaging with the troops actively involved in the operation.

According to police assessments, an estimated two to three terrorists remain trapped within the forest’s labyrinthine depths. Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar, shared that the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence, firmly asserting that “two to three trapped terrorists will be neutralized.”

This operation has not been without sacrifice; it has already claimed the lives of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a valiant soldier on that fateful Wednesday.