Lexus launches LC500h 2024 Limited Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Lexus has launched the LC500h 2024 Limited Edition in the Indian markets. The car is offered at a starting price of Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Indian Railways provides additional stoppages to this express train: Details

The vehicle rides on 21-inch wheels. The LC500h boasts a robust 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine, coupled with an electric motor and a self-charging lithium-ion battery. This combustion engine generates 300 bhp and 348 Nm of torque, while the electric motor generates 180 bhp and 330 Nm, delivering a total output of 359 bhp. It’s all managed by a hybrid system with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a CVT, offering drivers a choice of 10 gear ratios in manual mode.