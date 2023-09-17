Madhya Pradesh: Shipra River floods, submerging temples in Ujjain

Continuous rainfall in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district over the past two days has caused the Shipra River to overflow, resulting in the submersion of several temples near Ram Ghat. In response, the district administration has entered alert mode, taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of residents. Authorities have advised people to avoid visiting waterlogged areas in the district to prevent accidents.

According to Santosh Solanki, the Secretary of Shipra Tairak Dal, “All the temples near the Ramghat are submerged in water. The administration has stopped the movement of visitors by placing barricades at the gate of the Ghat to avoid accidents. Only those devotees who come to offer Pind Daan (ritual to offer homage to departed souls) are allowed to take a bath here. The edge of the ghat has completely submerged.”

Tehsildar Anirudh Mishra added that the water has now reached the big bridge in the area. The administration, police departments, and municipal corporations are on high alert, with barricades set up to restrict access to waterlogged places.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties thus far, and people are in safe locations. Authorities are committed to maintaining safety and preventing any further issues. The big bridge has accumulated about three to four feet of water.