Moderate intensity earthquake hits Indonesia

Jakarta: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.0-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck eastern province of West Papua in Indonesia on Sunday. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 84 km northeast of Tambrauw district with a depth of 10 km. The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.