Thousands of fish perish in Ranchi dam, investigation initiated

Over 8,000 fish were discovered lifeless in a Ranchi dam, prompting the fisheries department to initiate an investigation, according to an official statement on Sunday. The dead fish, weighing between 500 grams and 1 kilogram, were found inside four cages that had been placed in the Getalsud dam for fish farming, said district fishery officer Arup Kumar Chaudhary.

State Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh ordered an inquiry into the incident on Saturday evening. Badal instructed the department secretary to conduct a thorough investigation on Sunday and submit a report as soon as possible.

Chaudhary stated that he and his team would visit the dam during the day to determine the cause of the fish deaths.

Several factors, including oxygen deficiency, disease, or pollution, may have contributed to the fish’s demise, he explained. The precise cause of the fish deaths will only be determined after a thorough investigation is completed, Chaudhary added. He also mentioned that the ideal oxygen level in water for fish survival should be five milligrams per litre or higher. When it falls below three milligrams per litre, fish are at risk of dying. Chaudhary pointed out that there are approximately 300 fish cages in the Maheshpur area, adjacent to the incident site, and approximately one and a half tonnes of fish are being raised there, all of which are in good health.