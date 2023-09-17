Thrissur Woman Surrenders in PSC Job Fraud, Prime Accused Hunt Continues

In a significant development, one of the primary suspects in the PSC job fraud case has been taken into custody. Rasmi, a resident of Amballoor in Thrissur, voluntarily surrendered to the police. However, the search continues for the prime accused, R Rajalakshmi from Adoor.

The fraud scheme involved deceiving job aspirants by providing them with forged appointment letters on fake Public Service Commission (PSC) letterhead, along with promises of employment in the Vigilance, Income Tax, and GST departments. These fraudulent activities resulted in significant financial losses for unsuspecting victims.

The police had previously issued a lookout notice for both Rajalakshmi and Rasmi following the exposure of the fraudulent operation.

The investigative team, led by City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju, discovered that the duo had extracted sums ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh from candidates, all in exchange for nonexistent job opportunities within the Vigilance, Income Tax, and GST departments. The suspects had gained the trust of job seekers through interactions within a WhatsApp group, ultimately receiving the money through online transactions.

It’s worth noting that the WhatsApp group established by the gang had a total of 84 members, but only 15 individuals have officially reported monetary losses to the police thus far.

Investigating officers have revealed that many of the victims were reluctant to acknowledge their financial losses due to the fear of social disgrace. Consequently, upon learning of the fraud, several victims promptly left the WhatsApp group to distance themselves from the situation, as one officer explained.