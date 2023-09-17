Vinayakan Reveals: ‘Manasilayo Saare’ Line Was Nelson’s Brainchild

In an unexpected twist, a Rajinikanth film found itself devoid of the signature punch dialogues typically associated with the superstar. An example of this shift can be seen in the film ‘Jailer,’ where the most memorable punchline, “Manasilayo saare,” is delivered not by Rajinikanth but by the antagonist, Varman, portrayed by Vinayakan. Many assumed that this Malayalam dialogue was Vinayakan’s own contribution. However, in a recent interview with Manorama news, the actor unveiled the surprising truth – it was Nelson, the director, who conceived the line.

Vinayakan recounted their connection, saying, “That’s Nelson’s creation. I have known him for a long time. He affectionately calls me ‘Chetta.’ When he came home with the first script of Jailer, I memorized it, even having my wife listen to it. But when I arrived on set, that scene was nowhere to be found. I exclaimed ‘Daivamee’ out of sheer anxiety. It was then that Nelson witnessed my acting skills for the first time. That’s when he grasped how to handle me as an actor, and he adapted accordingly.”

The actor further revealed that Nelson granted him complete artistic freedom on set, reaching a point where mere communication sufficed. Nelson would instruct him with phrases like, “You possess that body language; you just need to convey it in this sequence.” This was the dynamic through which Nelson crafted those iconic dialogues for Vinayakan, and the rest, as they say, is history!