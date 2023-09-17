Youth Congress protests, declaring PM Modi’s birthday ‘Unemployment Day’

As part of its ‘National Unemployment Day’ celebration on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) organised the ‘Berozgari Mela’ on Sunday. The protest took place at the party’s Delhi headquarters.

Protesters voiced their displeasure with the present BJP-led government’s handling of the unemployment and inflation crises during the march.

As a visual representation of their discontent, the IYC employees polished shoes, made pakodas (fritters), and offered tea while dressed in all-black and waving placards.

‘The unemployed youth has called this protest to wish PM Modi a happy birthday,’ IYC Delhi In-charge Kushbu Sharma told India Today.

Sharma attacked ‘PM Modi’s fake promises and jumlas,’ which she claimed had forced intelligent people to serve tea and pakodas.

Sharma also cited a previous speech by PM Modi in which he implied that selling pakodas might qualify as a job.

‘This is a gift for PM. After spending lakhs of rupees on education, still we are selling pakodas and tea,’ she added.

On Sunday, politicians from all parties came together to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 73rd birthday. A number of prominent politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu, Congressman Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and UP Chief Executive Yogi Adityanath, sent him well wishes on X (previously Twitter).