Authorities ban slaughtering of animals, sale of meat in this city

Bengaluru: Civic authority in Bengaluru has banned the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat is prohibited in the city. The ban was announced due to the of Ganesha Chaturthi festival. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced this.

BBMP Commissioner also urged all residents to people to celebrate the festival by bringing eco-friendly clay idols of Gauri and Ganesha to their homes. People who wish to install idols in public have to apply at the single-window clearance centre in their area. The civic body has opened 63 centres at sub-divisional levels.

‘63 observation centers for installation of Ganesha idol, 39 lake yard/temporary immersion sites for disposing of Ganesha idols, 418 temporary mobile tanks will be arranged in all the wards of the corporation,’ the civic body said in a series of tweets.

BBMP also imposed a strict ban on banners and flexes across the city, during the festival. The unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings are already banned in Bengaluru.