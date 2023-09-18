Commodity Market: Gold prices edge up

Mumbai: Gold prices edged higher on Monday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading up by Rs 119 or 0.20% at Rs 59,112 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,324 per kg, higher by Rs 170 or 0.24%. The gold futures had ended with gains of Rs 411 or 0.70% per 10 gram at Rs 58,999 on Friday while the silver futures closed lower at Rs 72,165, down by Rs 1,183 per kg or 1.673%.

Gold futures are down 0.64% or by Rs 381 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.23% or by Rs 3,976 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.66% or Rs 3,528 in September while the gains this year stand at 3.95% or Rs 2,741.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 14 participants share Dh200,000

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,949 per troy ounce on Monday, up by $3.30 or 0.17% while silver futures were at $23.455, lower by $0.069 or 0.30%. Price of spot gold was at $1,924.29 per ounce. U.S. gold futures remained unchanged at $1,946.10. Price of spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.07 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $927.29 and palladium was flat at $1,248.73.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.1% to 880.27 tonnes.