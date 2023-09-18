Foxconn to double India workforce, increase investments by next year

Foxconn, a major Taiwan-based Apple supplier, is planning to double its investment and workforce in India over the next twelve months. This move comes as Foxconn aims to diversify its manufacturing operations away from China. Currently, Foxconn operates a 40,000-person iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India.

V Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India, announced the company’s intentions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday. Lee stated that Foxconn aims to double its employment, foreign direct investment (FDI), and business size in India within the next year. In August, it was reported that Foxconn intended to invest $600 million in two projects in Karnataka, focusing on chip-making machinery and iPhone case components.

According to Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), India will play a significant role in future manufacturing. He emphasized that while China took 30 years to develop its supply chain ecosystem, India’s experience and the advent of new technologies like generative AI and artificial intelligence would expedite the process.

Reports also suggest that, although most iPhone 15 units will still be manufactured in China, India may produce a portion of these devices, allowing the country and other regions to purchase India-made iPhone 15 units on the global release day.