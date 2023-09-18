IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till September 19

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 19. The IMD has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha districts in Gujarat. It forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall until Tuesday morning in these regions.

The Narmada and other rivers are flowing at full capacity. More than 9,600 individuals were relocated to safer locations, and 207 others were rescued across five districts.

IMD has predicted that numerous Indian states will experience light to moderate rainfall until September 21.