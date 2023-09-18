India launch date of Aprilia RS 457 revealed: Details

Mumbai: Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio has revealed the India launch date of Aprilia RS 457. The sports bike will be unveiled in India on September 20, this year. The company soon will start accepting the advancing booking for this sports bike.

The bike will come with Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, allowing the riders to track important information on the screen such as messages and calls. The bike will feature a three-level traction control system, dual-channel AB5, and will have three ride modes to choose.

The upcoming Aprilia RS 457 will be powered by a 457 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine will generate max output of 47 bhp. The unit will be mated with a 6-speed transmission. As far as the price is concerned, it will go above Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).