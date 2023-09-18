ISSF World Cup 2023: India’s Elavenil Valarivan wins gold medal

Rio de Janeiro: In shooting, India’s Elavenil Valarivan won gold medal in the women’s 10 metre air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She defeated Oceanne Muller of France. Elavenil Valarivan shot 252.2 from her series of 24 shots in the final.

A total of 8 shooters qualified for the final. This was Elavenil Valarivan’s second individual ISSF World Cup medal.

The Rio meet is the last rifle and pistol ISSF World Cup of 2023. The ongoing event will be followed by the finals in Doha, Qatar. It is scheduled from November 18 to 27. India have sent a 16-member squad for the ISSF World Cup.