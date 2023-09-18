Mahzooz Draw: 14 participants share Dh200,000

Dubai: A lucky winner has won the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million in the 146th draw of Mahzooz. MD Shahin, holding the raffle ID number 38225819 won the fortune. He is the 62nd millionaire of Mahzooz. The top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week.

14 participants matched four out of the following five numbers- 22,27,36,43,47- and shared the second prize of Dh200,000. They will took home Dh14,285 each. 716 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each. 731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.