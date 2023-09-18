Market valuation of 9 of top-10 companies climb by Rs 1.80 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 9 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,80,788.99 crore last week. The top gainers were Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Hindustan Unilever Limited was the only loser from the top-10 pack. Last week, the BSE Sensex jumped 1,239.72 points or 1.86%. The BSE Sensex rallied for the 11th day running on Friday.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 57,300.75 crore to Rs 13,17,203.61 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 28,974.82 crore taking its market capitalization (mcap) to Rs 12,58,989.87 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel rallied Rs 28,354.73 crore to Rs 5,23,723.56 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 17,680.53 crore to Rs 6,27,637.87 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank surged Rs 15,364.55 crore to Rs 6,94,844.51 crore and that of State Bank of India soared Rs 13,342.3 crore to Rs 5,34,048.78 crore. The mcap of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 7,442.79 crore to reach Rs 16,64,377.02 crore and that of ITC gained Rs 7,232.74 crore to Rs 5,59,165.44 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 5,095.78 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 4,54,039.37 crore. However, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 10,514.42 crore to Rs 5,80,325.55 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company title followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.