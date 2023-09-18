Narmada River flooding in Gujarat disrupts Mumbai-Ahmedabad route; passengers stranded

Train services between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route have come to a halt for approximately 11 hours since Sunday night due to the Narmada River exceeding the danger level. Western Railway reported this disruption, stating that it occurred when the Narmada River’s water level surged past the danger mark at brigade no.502 around 11:50 pm on Sunday.

As of now, the water level in the river remains above the danger mark, although it has started receding. Passengers and cargo trains on both sides of the river have been affected by the flooding. Efforts are underway to provide stranded passengers with refreshments, tea, and water.

The interruption in train services on this critical route has caused inconvenience to travelers and is a result of the Narmada River’s elevated water levels, which pose a risk to the safety of rail operations in the area.