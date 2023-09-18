Parliament Session Starts Today, Shifts to New Building Tomorrow

A Parliament session is scheduled to commence on Monday, generating anticipation over potential surprises during the five-day sitting. The agenda includes discussions on Parliament’s 75-year history and the relocation of House proceedings to the new building.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced eight bills up for consideration and passage. Among these, a bill concerning senior citizen welfare and three related to SC/ST orders were added. The appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners also remains a contentious topic.

There’s speculation, including in BJP circles, about a bill promoting women’s representation in elected legislatures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on women’s roles in the country has heightened this anticipation.

Regarding the women’s reservation bill, Joshi stated that the government would make a decision at the right time. Various parties have called for its revival, including the BJD, BRS, and the Congress.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the new Parliament building, and the session will move there after a ceremony at the existing Central Hall. The legislative business in the new building will commence on September 20.

An inner courtyard gathering for a group photograph of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members is scheduled for Tuesday morning. New identity cards are being issued to MPs for access to the new Parliament building, and catering will also relocate on September 19.

The session’s unusual timing has raised questions, even though the primary agenda is a special discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey. The government retains the prerogative to introduce new legislation or items.

The G20 Summit’s success in India’s capital under Modi’s leadership is expected to be a major talking point during the session.

Parliamentary staff will adopt new uniforms, symbolizing a fresh start in the new building. A controversy arose over a dress code with a floral motif, with the Congress criticizing it as a tactic to promote the lotus flower, the ruling party’s symbol.

Initially described as a “special session,” it was clarified that this is a regular session, the 13th for Lok Sabha and the 261st for Rajya Sabha.

The session will feature a discussion on Parliament’s 75-year journey, ‘The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023,’ and ‘The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023,’ already passed by Rajya Sabha. ‘The Post Office Bill, 2023’ is also on the agenda.

The discussion on Parliament’s journey will take place in both Houses. Joshi, while announcing the session, didn’t specify a detailed agenda but expressed optimism for fruitful discussions and debates during this period.