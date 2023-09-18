Smuggled gold worth Rs 96 lakh seized at airport, one arrested

Tiruchirappalli: Customs officials at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu has seized 1.600 kg of gold worth Rs 96 lakhs from a passenger. The gold was was extracted from a paste-like material concealed by the accused in his innerwear at the arrival hall of Tiruchirappalli Airport, said the customs officials.

The gold was seized based on specific intelligence. The accused arrived at Trichy Airport from Singapore by Scoot Airlines flight. The recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger was subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act.