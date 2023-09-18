Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on September 18. BSE Sensex settled at 67,596.84, down 241.79 points or 0.36%. NSE Nifty ended at 20,133.30, 59 points or 0.29%.

About 1641 shares advanced, 2005 shares declined, and 167 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Titan Company, M&M, BPCL, HDFC Life and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers were Hindalco Industries, Jio Financial, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports.

On the sectoral front, PSU Bank index gained 3.4%, power, auto and FMCG indices up 0.5-.8%, while realty and metal indices shed 1% each, while bank, IT, pharma and pharma down 0.5% each. The BSE midcap index fell 0.25% and Smallcap index down 0.5%.