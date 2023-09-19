48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi and local clubs affects daily life in Imphal Valley

A 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi, a group of Meitei women, and five local clubs disrupted normal life in the Imphal Valley districts on Tuesday. This bandh was initiated at midnight and was a demand for the release of five youths who had been arrested for carrying firearms and wearing camouflage uniforms.

As a result, markets and commercial establishments remained closed, and there was limited vehicular movement on Tuesday morning. Additionally, the supplementary examinations for all subjects of class 10 board exams scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, were canceled due to the bandh and will be rescheduled.

On the previous day, Meira Paibi members had blocked several important roads at locations including Khurai, Kongba, Kakwa, Nambol, and parts of Thoubal district to press for the release of the arrested youths.

The youths had been arrested by Manipur Police on Saturday for possessing sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage attire. The police had stated that the five were presented before a judicial magistrate and were remanded to police custody.

Yumnam Hitler, president of the All Langthabal Kendra United Clubs Coordinating Committee, emphasized that the arrested individuals were civilians and village volunteers who had been protecting their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo militants due to perceived failures by security forces. He stated, “We want them to be released unconditionally,” and warned that the agitation would intensify if the government did not comply.

On the day of the arrests, protesters had attempted to storm the Porompat police station to demand the youths’ release, leading to security forces firing teargas shells. A few protesters and RAF personnel sustained minor injuries during the standoff.