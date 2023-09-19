A painting by Amrita Sher-Gil, one of the India’s most renowned artists auctioned at $7.4 million

Amrita Sher-Gil, one of India’s most celebrated artists, achieved a historic milestone as her painting titled “The Story Teller,” created in 1937, was auctioned for an astounding $7.4 million. This remarkable sale marks the highest price ever attained for a work by an Indian artist.

The prestigious auction house, SaffronArt, orchestrated this momentous sale on Saturday night. In a dedicated page showcasing the artwork, SaffronArt highlighted that the legendary artist, Amrita Sher-Gil, aimed to delve into the realm of domestic life through “The Story Teller.”

The sale of this particular masterpiece stands as a significant milestone in the art market. Furthermore, the work itself holds immense importance, as it is a pivotal creation in Sher-Gil’s body of work. She is revered as one of India’s national artistic treasures, and artworks of this caliber are exceptionally rare when they become available for sale, noted Minal Vazirani, co-founder of the auction house.

Before this groundbreaking auction, Amrita Sher-Gil’s works had gone under the hammer 84 times. Her earliest recorded auction, featuring the painting “Village Group,” took place in 1992 and was conducted by Sotheby’s.