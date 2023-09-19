Atlee’s directorial Jawan has now become the fastest film to cross Rs 400 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Jawan, has ignited a cinematic celebration nationwide and is causing quite a stir at the box office. Atlee’s directorial venture has notched up a remarkable record-breaking opening and now holds the title of the fastest film to reach the 400 crore (4 billion rupees) mark.

Jawan has been setting unprecedented records along its journey, achieving a staggering 430.44 crore rupees (4.3 billion rupees) in Hindi within just 11 days. When accounting for all languages, the film boasts an impressive India net collection of 479.99 crore rupees (4.7 billion rupees), with languages contributing a notable 49.55 crore rupees (495.5 million rupees), inching ever closer to the remarkable 50 crore milestone.

In a mere 11 days, Jawan has joined the 400 crore club, surpassing the 12-day records set by SRK’s Pathaan and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Prabhas’s Baahubali 2, in comparison, took 15 days to achieve the same milestone.

Jawan’s triumphant journey at the box office continues to leave both audiences and industry experts astonished by its remarkable performance. Even during its second weekend, the film maintained a strong hold on the box office, amassing an impressive 82.46 crore rupees (824.6 million rupees) in Hindi alone. When considering all languages, the film’s total reaches a remarkable 88.66 crore rupees (886.6 million rupees).

What’s even more remarkable about this achievement is that Jawan hasn’t just made waves in its home market—it has also made a significant impact in international markets.

About Jawan:

This vigilante thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. The film also features special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.