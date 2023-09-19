Audi launches Q5 Limited Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury car manufacturer Audi has launched its Audi Q5 limited edition in India. The SUV is offered at Rs 69.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available exclusively in Mythos Black exterior color s with Okapi Brown interior. Interested customers either can pre-book the SUV by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or online through Audi’s official webiste.

The SUV has an LED headlight setup, LED DRLs, a panoramic glass sunroof, sensor-controlled boot lid operation, a decent amount of cladding on the sides, silver finish roof rails, a single-frame grille with vertical struts, and body-color door handles. The vehicle also features Black Audi Rings, placed on the front Grille.

The SUV comes with park assist with parking aid plus, power front seats with driver memory, wireless charging, 3-zone air conditioning system, advanced ambient lighting package plus with 30 colors and whatnot. The SUV also has a 10-inch infotainment system, supported by all the car connect technology, which provides a good sound quality with 19 speakers.

Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0L 45 TFSI engine. This engine generates a max output of 261 bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. The SUV can accelerate 0-100km/h in just 6.1 seconds and has a a top speed of 240 km/h.