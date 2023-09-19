BJP chief in Tamil Nadu criticised by AIADMK leader over remarks made about Annadurai

An AIADMK leader named Sugunapuram Palanisamy Velumani criticised Tamil Nadu BJP chairman Annamalai on Tuesday for saying that former chairman Minister CN Annadurai disrespected Hinduism in 1956. Velumani questioned if Annamalai was ‘eligible’ to speak against Annadurai at a gathering in Coimbatore.

‘Annamalai made some remarks. Being in an alliance, you can’t make such comments. Nobody, including Annamalai, has the right to talk about Amma (Jayalalithaa). That time itself, a resolution was passed (against Annamalai). Now, he has spoken about Anna. Was that needed? There was no need to say something like that. Is he eligible to even do that?’ asked the AIADMK leader.

The AIADMK and BJP, who have been working together since 2019, came under fire after Annamalai alleged that Annadurai had disrespected Hinduism at a Madurai event. Senior AIADMK politician D Jayakumar stated that his party was no longer in an alliance with the BJP in response to Annamalai’s assertions.

In spite of the BJP’s affiliation with the AIADMK, Velumani on Tuesday questioned Annamalai’s authority as a leader for coming out against the Dravidian icon. Even though we are in an alliance, we won’t compromise our self-respect. EPS is extremely cautious and responsible whenever he speaks. He will speak slowly and clearly, yet he speaks briefly. Now there’s a leader. But how can we identify a leader when they freely express their opinions while in an alliance? enquired of the AIADMK chief.

The AIADMK had already issued a resolution condemning Annamalai for making an indirect jab at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in June. In an interview with an English newspaper, Annamalai discussed corruption and how former chief ministers of the state had been found guilty of graft.