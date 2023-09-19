BJP’s jab at Jharkhand Chief Minister: ‘Reluctant to face probe agency ED’

Following the Supreme Court’s denial of his appeal against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons for interrogation in a money laundering case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poked fun at Hemant Soren on Monday.

Pratul Shahdeo, a BJP spokesperson, questioned Soren’s refusal to cooperate with the ED and the ongoing probe into an alleged land scam.

Previously, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand had excused himself from three ED summonses that were set for August 14, August 24, and September 9.

Soren appeared to be in a “mood of dilly dallying” rather than collaborating and responding to the summons, the BJP leader claimed.

Soren has been charged by the BJP with engaging in frauds worth between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 crore by abusing his authority and position in the state.

According to the BJP, Soren obtained land in Jharkhand using false identities and was involved in a number of scams, including illegal mining and misusing funding for rural development.

Hemant Soren filed a petition with the Supreme Court contesting the summons he received for him to appear in person at the federal agency’s Ranchi office on August 14 and give a statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

On November 17, 2016, the ED questioned the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader for more than nine hours in connection with another alleged money-laundering case involving illegal mining in the state.

A gang of mafia members, brokers, and bureaucrats are allegedly conspiring to fake deeds and documents dating back as far as 1932 in more than a dozen land deals being looked into by the federal investigation agency, including one involving land used for the defence industry.