Jawan: 12-day total collection for Shah Rukh Khan starrer stands at a staggering Rs 493.63 crore in India

Bollywood’s iconic figure, Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for his magnetic charm and exceptional acting abilities, is once again showcasing his prowess as a dominant force at the box office with his latest film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee and featuring an ensemble cast, the movie has been setting records since its release.

Jawan created headlines by amassing an impressive Rs 36.85 crore on its opening Sunday, and its success story didn’t halt there. According to initial estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film garnered a remarkable Rs 16 crore on Monday. Consequently, the total collection for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer over 12 days has soared to an astounding Rs 493.63 crore in India.

The Jawan cast boasts a constellation of stars, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt. Undoubtedly, these gifted actors have significantly contributed to the film’s massive triumph.

What adds to the film’s allure is that it’s not just competing with other movies but also with Shah Rukh Khan’s own blockbuster, Pathaan, which hit the screens earlier in the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan achieved remarkable success, grossing Rs 1,055 crore worldwide and Rs 543.09 crore in India. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Jawan’s global dominance extends beyond the Indian box office, as it’s making waves on an international scale. With a worldwide collection that has crossed the Rs 860 crore mark, it has become the fastest Bollywood film to reach this milestone. Previously, Pathaan held the record with $130 million in global earnings, establishing itself as Shah Rukh Khan’s most significant hit. If Jawan continues its extraordinary run and surpasses Pathaan at the global box office, Shah Rukh Khan could potentially claim the distinction of being the sole Indian actor with two films grossing over $100 million in a single year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s star power, combined with Atlee’s directorial finesse and an outstanding ensemble cast, has propelled the film to unprecedented heights of success. As the movie continues its triumphant journey at the box office, it reaffirms Shah Rukh Khan’s indomitable presence in the world of cinema.