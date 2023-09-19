MoS Prahlad Singh Patel announced Cabinet approval for women’s reservation bill in deleted social media post

Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel initially posted on social media platform X that the Cabinet had approved the women’s reservation bill but deleted the post within an hour. Although there was no official confirmation of the Cabinet’s decision following a meeting that lasted over 90 minutes, speculations arose that it indeed approved the women’s reservation bill.

In his now-deleted post on X, Patel commended the Modi government for having the moral courage to fulfill the demand for women’s reservation, hinting at the Cabinet’s approval. Patel serves as the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti.

Leaders from various political parties have been calling for the introduction of the women’s reservation bill, which guarantees a 33 percent quota for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, aimed to bring about this significant change in political representation.