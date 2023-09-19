Rap sensation Travis Scott found himself in the hot seat relating to the tragic events at 2021 Astroworld festival

Travis Scott, the renowned rap sensation, once again found himself in a challenging situation as he underwent a lengthy civil deposition on Monday. This deposition was connected to the tragic events that unfolded during the 2021 Astroworld festival. Known for his chart-topping songs and electrifying performances, Scott endured approximately eight hours of rigorous questioning in Houston, which is part of a series of lawsuits arising from the festival’s fatal crowd surge.

The Astroworld festival, which occurred on November 5, 2021, took a nightmarish turn when a crowd surge resulted in the deaths of ten festival attendees and numerous injuries. The victims of this tragedy ranged in age from 9 to 27 and suffered from compression asphyxia, a condition likened to being crushed by a car. This incident garnered worldwide attention and triggered a wave of legal actions, with over 1,500 active cases filed, many of which named Travis Scott and Live Nation, the concert promoter, as defendants.

Scott’s deposition represents the culmination of these legal proceedings and marks the first time he has faced questioning by attorneys representing the plaintiffs. However, it’s crucial to note that after an investigation conducted by the Houston Police, no charges were filed against Scott. In June, a grand jury decided not to indict him or five others on any criminal charges related to the deadly concert. The full findings of the police investigation, led by Chief Troy Finner, have yet to be disclosed.

Ted Anastasiou, a spokesperson for Travis Scott, emphasized that the rapper is fully cooperating with the legal process while maintaining his dedication to his music career and charitable initiatives, including support for at-risk communities. Anastasiou also highlighted that comprehensive government investigations, including one by the Houston Police Department, exonerated Scott of any wrongdoing.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Scott has continued to focus on his music and is presently on tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia.

As the lawsuits progress, the first trial is slated for May 6, 2024, nearly 2.5 years after the tragic concert. These cases encompass a wide range of issues, with 992 involving physical injuries and 313 related to emotional distress, pain, suffering, and mental anguish. Some of the lawsuits have already been resolved, including those brought by the families of three of the victims.