Supreme Court calls for stricter self-regulation of TV news channels

The Supreme Court has granted an additional four weeks to the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) to develop new guidelines for self-regulation in monitoring TV news channels. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, noted that the NBDA was collaborating with its current and former chairpersons, Justice (retd) A K Sikri and R V Raveendran, to create these fresh guidelines. Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing NBDA, requested the extension to formulate the updated guidelines. This comes as part of NBDA’s efforts to address concerns raised by the Bombay High Court about the self-regulation of TV channels.

During the hearing, the bench acknowledged that NBDA was actively working on revising the guidelines in consultation with former Justices AK Sikri and RV Raveendran. The court also noted that the existence of a statutory regime addressed concerns regarding self-regulation, as presented by the Centre through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.