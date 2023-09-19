YouTube suspends monetisation on Russell Brand’s channel following allegations of rape and sexual assault

YouTube has taken action to suspend monetization on Russell Brand’s channel in response to allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian. This decision aligns with YouTube’s “Creator Responsibility policy,” which assesses creators’ off-platform behavior. The allegations, detailed in an investigative report by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches and made by four women, have sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

A spokesperson for YouTube clarified that they take action when a creator’s actions off the platform have the potential to harm users, employees, or the overall ecosystem.

The allegations against Russell Brand span from 2006 to 2013 and encompass accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. Brand has strongly denied these allegations. This controversy has not only had a profound impact on the comedian’s career but has also raised questions about the repercussions of such allegations for public figures in the digital age.

Brand, known for his stand-up comedy and acting, had been gradually transitioning into the role of a social media personality and wellness advocate in recent years. His YouTube channel, boasting 6.6 million subscribers, had become a platform for exploring various topics, including conspiracy theories, anti-vaccine rhetoric, veganism, and politics. However, this transformation also brought increased scrutiny and accountability, ultimately leading to the suspension of monetization.

In September 2022, Brand announced his decision to move to the competing video platform Rumble after receiving a warning from YouTube for sharing COVID-19 misinformation.

The gravity of the allegations against Russell Brand has resulted in legal repercussions. London’s Metropolitan Police have received a report related to an alleged sexual assault linked to the recent allegations against Brand.

In addition to YouTube’s actions, various other prominent players in the entertainment industry have responded to the allegations. Channel 4, the BBC, and production giant Banijay have all launched internal investigations into Brand’s work with them. These investigations reflect a broader reckoning within the industry regarding its handling of allegations against high-profile figures.

Russell Brand’s career has suffered significant setbacks in the aftermath of these allegations. His live stand-up shows in the U.K. have been postponed, and his publisher, Bluebird (an imprint of UK book giant Pan Macmillan), has announced a halt to all future publishing with Brand.