Canada Seeks Clarity, Not Provocation, in India Murder Case: PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clarified that Canada’s intent is not to provoke India in connection to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Instead, Canada seeks a proper response from New Delhi. Trudeau made this announcement after Canadian intelligence agencies pursued credible allegations linking Indian agents to Nijjar’s shooting in British Columbia in June.

India swiftly dismissed these claims and expelled a Canadian diplomat, further straining diplomatic relations between the two G20 nations. Trudeau emphasized the gravity of the case in international law and stressed that Canada is not seeking provocation or escalation.

This incident has disrupted ongoing discussions about a potential bilateral trade deal. Sources suggest that Canada’s decision to pause trade talks and postpone a major trade mission is directly related to concerns surrounding the murder.

Canadian officials have refrained from disclosing why they suspect India’s involvement in Nijjar’s murder, promising to share evidence in due course. Canada has closely collaborated with the United States in addressing this issue.

Nijjar’s son, Balraj, has long suspected India’s involvement in his father’s murder. Sikh and Muslim organizations have welcomed Trudeau’s statements, urging his government to take swift actions, including protecting threatened Sikhs in Canada and preventing Indian nationals linked to intelligence or human rights abuses from entering Canada.

New Delhi has consistently expressed displeasure over Sikh separatist activities in Canada. Nijjar advocated for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, in India’s Punjab region. Canada has a significant Sikh population, and India has been sensitive to Sikh protests in Canada.

The United States and Australia expressed deep concern over Canada’s accusations and encouraged India to cooperate with the investigation. Meanwhile, Britain has decided to continue trade talks with India despite the allegations, while Canada and India have frozen their trade discussions.