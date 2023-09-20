Child dies after eating shawarma, chicken shops in Tamil Nadu under inspection

After a 14-year-old girl died on Monday from food illness after consuming a chicken shawarma, a team of food safety authorities conducted raids at 90 shawarma restaurants on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district.

The youngster and her family had eaten a chicken shawarma after her father brought home a number of restaurant-bought non-vegetarian dishes.

Ma Subramaniam, the state’s minister of health and family welfare, acted swiftly in response to the tragedy and demanded that all hotels and shawarma stands be inspected.

Tuesday saw 90 shawarma restaurants in the Madurai district raided by a team of food safety authorities.

Following their investigations, two of these businesses were sealed, and as part of the operation, 70 kilogrammes of chicken were seized.

The Madurai district’s food safety officer, Jayarama Pandian, stated, ‘We visited 90 businesses and seized 70 kg of chicken. Two stores have been sealed.’

On Monday, the police stated that 13 additional medical students were receiving treatment after becoming ill after consuming non-vegetarian food from the same restaurant.