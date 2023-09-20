India launch date of BMW iX1 electric SUV revealed: Details

Mumbai: The German luxury car maker BMW has revealed the India launch date of its iX1 electric SUV. The new electric SUV will be launched in the Indian markets in October 2023. The SUV may be priced between Rs 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will share the official details in the upcoming days.

The iX1 EV may feature redesigned LED headlights setup, updated BMW twin-kidney faux grille and new style alloy wheels. The electric SUV will be powered by a 64.78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which will generate a max output of 201 bhp and 250 Nm peak torque. The vehicle is expected to release a claimed range of around 470 km to 78o km on a full top-up. The model also will feature a single motor setup, circulating the power in front wheels.