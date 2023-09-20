JEE and NEET 2024 Exam Dates Revealed; Registration Info Coming Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled the examination schedule for the upcoming year, featuring prominent entrance tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programs, and the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). These announcements come as a pivotal moment for aspiring students.

As of now, the registration specifics for each of these examinations will be released at a later date, keeping candidates eagerly awaiting further instructions.

Remarkably, CUET-PG, designed for post-graduate admissions, will precede CUET-UG, focusing on undergraduate programs. To ensure a swift process, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed that results for both these examinations will be publicly declared within three weeks after the last examination.

For your convenience, here is a brief overview of the NTA Exam Calendar for 2024:

– JEE (Main) Session 1: Scheduled between January 24 and February 1.

– JEE (Main) Session 2: Set to take place from April 1 to April 15.

– NEET (UG): Slated for May 5.

– CUET-UG: Happening between May 15 and May 31.

– CUET-PG: Conducted from March 11 to 28.

– UGC-NET Session I: Falling between June 10 and June 21.

Stay tuned for further updates as the registration details for these examinations are unveiled in due course.