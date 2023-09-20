Kangana Ranaut & Esha Gupta Applaud PM Modi During Parliament Building Visit

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made a noteworthy visit to the newly inaugurated Parliament building, where she expressed her admiration for the BJP-led government’s proactive move in introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill during the inaugural session. Kangana spoke with enthusiasm, stating, “BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have discussed anything, but they took the matter of women empowerment by giving priority to women. This is fantastic,” in reference to the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was presented by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The acclaimed ‘Manikarnika’ actress also emphasized that PM Modi is a source of inspiration for all citizens.

Accompanying Kangana were fellow celebrities Esha Gupta and Sapna Chaudhary, who also paid a visit to the new Parliament building. This visit coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the new facility, where he walked alongside his cabinet members following a special event in the Central Hall of the old Parliament during the second day of a five-day Special Session.

Kangana’s appearance was nothing short of ethereal, donning an off-white saree with a delicate golden border, complemented by a slender pearl chain and stylish sunglasses. Her curly hair was loosely tied, and she opted for a subtle nude makeup look with a small bindi.

Expressing her thoughts on the historic moment, Kangana took to X (formerly Twitter), declaring, “We are all witnessing the beginning of a new age. Our time has come. This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide), this is the time of young women (no more clinging to men for safety and security), this is the time of middle-aged women (no more being unwanted or devalued), and this is the time of elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience; your time has come). Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams. #WomenReservationBill.”

On the professional front, Kangana is set to star in ‘Chandramukhi 2,’ a sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film ‘Chandramukhi,’ alongside Raghava Lawrence. She also has Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’ lined up for release on October 20 and the eagerly anticipated ‘Emergency,’ featuring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman, scheduled to hit theaters on November 24.