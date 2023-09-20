Malappuram Youth Arrested for Making Morphed Nude Images of Ex-Teachers

On Tuesday, police apprehended a 26-year-old youth named Binoy from Kottappadi, Cherattukuzhi in Malappuram, who stands accused of producing manipulated nude images of three schoolteachers within the region. What’s notable is that Binoy is an alumnus of the very school where these teachers work.

According to law enforcement officials, Binoy allegedly manipulated photos that these three teachers had posted on their social media profiles. He then proceeded to disseminate these manipulated images via a counterfeit Instagram account created under the name of the school’s headteacher, situated in Malappuram town.

During their investigation, the Malappuram Cyber Police discovered a significant number of manipulated and explicit images stored on the laptop and mobile phone belonging to the accused. Furthermore, authorities are actively looking into whether Binoy had any accomplices or received assistance in committing this crime.

Following the completion of formalities, police intend to present Binoy in court on Wednesday, as they continue to delve deeper into this disturbing case.