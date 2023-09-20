Over 175 notable individuals sign an open letter denouncing the growing trend of book bans in the US

More than 175 prominent individuals from diverse fields, including entertainment, literature, activism, and media, have joined forces to sign an open letter condemning the rising trend of book bans in the United States. This initiative, organized by the public advocacy organization MoveOn Political Action and led by LeVar Burton, the host of Reading Rainbow, calls on creative communities to unite against censorship.

The open letter emphasizes the necessity of addressing the issue of book bans at the local level, particularly within U.S. school districts. It characterizes book bans as a form of “restrictive behavior” that directly contradicts the principles of free speech and expression. The letter also underscores the “chilling effect” these bans can have on the broader creative landscape.

One key point made in the letter is the concern that book bans could extend beyond literature to target other forms of art and entertainment. It draws attention to the potential consequences for marginalized communities, particularly BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals, whose stories may be erased or misrepresented.

The signatories express their unwavering commitment to taking a stand against oppressive bans on creative works, highlighting the importance of unity among artists. They argue that an attack on any form of art poses a threat to the entire creative community.

The open letter boasts a diverse array of signatories, including prominent figures like Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro, Padma Lakshmi, and Ron Perlman, representing a wide range of voices across society. Rahna Epting, the executive director of MoveOn’s political action, asserts that the majority of Americans oppose book bans and will not yield to extremist viewpoints.

Jazz Jennings, an LGBTQ+ rights advocate and a banned author, underscores the importance of speaking out against book bans to defend freedom of expression, promote inclusivity, and advance education.

Actress and producer Gabrielle Union implores supporters not to remain passive, as book bans perpetuate hatred and fear. She emphasizes the significance of celebrating diversity and ensuring that children have access to resources that explore the richness of the world.

Padma Lakshmi argues that decisions regarding books in school libraries should be made by librarians rather than politicians.

Award-winning authors Sandra Cisneros and Jodi Picoult add their voices to the call against censorship, underscoring its adverse impact on young readers and society at large.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss, co-founders of the online reading community Belletrist, contend that banning books deprives children of valuable resources for self-discovery and personal growth.

The release of the open letter coincides with National Banned Books Month and is accompanied by a public petition from MoveOn, aimed at connecting signatories with future advocacy opportunities against book bans.