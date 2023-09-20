Sanju Samson Faces Omission from Indian ODI Squad: A Closer Look at the Selection Controversy

Kerala’s cricket sensation, Sanju Samson, recently took to social media to express his sentiments after being excluded from the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. In a candid post, he stated, “It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward,” on Tuesday.

This omission comes as a setback for the 28-year-old cricketer, as he was also overlooked for the ICC World Cup, with selectors favoring K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper-batters. Despite Shreyas Iyer’s ongoing recovery and Suryakumar Yadav’s performance struggles, they were still chosen ahead of Sanju.

Furthermore, Sanju’s absence extended beyond the international arena, as he was not selected for the Hangzhou Asian Games. The upcoming ODI series against Australia, commencing in Mohali on Friday, adds another layer of disappointment to Sanju’s recent cricket journey.