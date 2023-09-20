SS Rajamouli to produce a biographical film on Dadasaheb Phalke

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealed on Tuesday that he will be presenting the upcoming biographical film titled “Made In India,” which is dedicated to Dadasaheb Phalke, often regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema.’ Rajamouli expressed his deep emotional connection to the script, stating that it moved him profoundly during the narration.

The director of blockbuster films like “RRR” acknowledged the significant challenge of crafting a biopic, especially one about the iconic figure in Indian cinema’s history. He proudly introduced the project to the world and described it as the “biopic of Indian cinema.” The film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for his work in movies like “Filmistaan,” “Mitron,” and “Jawaani Jaaneman.”

What makes this project even more special is that it marks the debut of Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya, as a film producer. Karthikeya had previously been credited as a line producer for “RRR,” and he expressed his dream of becoming a producer. He is taking up this responsibility with utmost dedication.

Varun Gupta is another producer associated with the project, and together, they aim to bring the story of Dadasaheb Phalke, the pioneer of Indian cinema, to the big screen. The film promises to shed light on the incredible journey of the visionary filmmaker who laid the foundation of the Indian film industry.

The announcement teaser shared by Rajamouli generated excitement and anticipation among cinephiles, as the film is expected to honor the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke and showcase the profound impact he had on Indian cinema.

Overall, “Made In India” holds great promise as it combines the vision of SS Rajamouli and the passion of the team to bring the inspiring story of Dadasaheb Phalke to the forefront of Indian cinema.