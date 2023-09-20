Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery: Rs 25 Crore Jackpot ticket purchased in Walayar

The winners of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery, organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, were eagerly awaited and the announcement came at 2 pm on Wednesday. The grand prize of a whopping Rs 25 crore was claimed by the ticket with the number TE 230662. This fortunate ticket was sold by a Kozhikode agency but was purchased in Walayar, Palakkad.

The second prize, amounting to Rs 1 crore each, was awarded to the following tickets: TJ 223848, TB 617215, TG 496751, TH 314711, TG 381795, TC 151097, TE 220042, TC 287627, TE 421674, TC 946082, TJ 410906, TB 515087, TC 320948, TB 127095, TB 398415, TD 166207, TA 781521, TC 708749, TL 894358, and TH 305041.

The staggering first prize of Rs 25 crore for the Thiruvonam Bumper is the most substantial lottery prize in the entire country, making this event highly anticipated. The tickets for this exciting draw were priced at Rs 500 each.

However, it’s important to note that the first-prize winner will receive approximately Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 percent income tax deduction.

Moreover, twenty lucky individuals will be awarded the second prize of Rs 1 crore each, and an additional twenty will receive the third prize of Rs 50 lakh each. The fourth prize, amounting to Rs 5 lakh each, will be given to ten individuals.

Remarkably, out of the 85 lakh tickets that were printed for this lottery, an astounding 74.51 lakh tickets had already been sold by Tuesday evening, marking a historic record in the history of bumper lotteries.